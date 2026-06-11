Pool Corporation $POOL Shares Sold by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL - Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,853 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 11,868 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 0.38% of Pool worth $31,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pool in the 4th quarter valued at $97,612,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Pool by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,563,373 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $794,825,000 after purchasing an additional 357,643 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pool by 1,301.7% in the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 194,880 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $56,804,000 after purchasing an additional 180,977 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Pool by 1,474.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 139,071 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $31,812,000 after purchasing an additional 130,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Pool by 10,170.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 84,218 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $19,265,000 after purchasing an additional 83,398 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Pool

In related news, Director David G. Whalen bought 525 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $190.44 per share, for a total transaction of $99,981.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 8,936 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,701,771.84. This trade represents a 6.24% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez bought 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $175.95 per share, with a total value of $1,759,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 40,108 shares in the company, valued at $7,057,002.60. The trade was a 33.21% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have bought a total of 26,989 shares of company stock worth $5,067,747 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company's stock.

Pool Stock Performance

Shares of Pool stock opened at $189.89 on Thursday. Pool Corporation has a 52 week low of $172.68 and a 52 week high of $345.00. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $198.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. Pool had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 7.57%.The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Pool has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.870-11.170 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Pool Corporation will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Pool announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, April 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to buy up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Pool Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This is a boost from Pool's previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Pool's payout ratio is 47.84%.

Key Stories Impacting Pool

Here are the key news stories impacting Pool this week:

Neutral Sentiment: Seeking Alpha published a new piece titled “Pool Corporation: Solid Business But Headwinds Persist” , suggesting investors are focusing on ongoing challenges rather than near-term upside. Pool Corporation: Solid Business But Headwinds Persist

Seeking Alpha published a new piece titled , suggesting investors are focusing on ongoing challenges rather than near-term upside. Positive Sentiment: A separate Seeking Alpha article, “Pool Corporation: Leaving The S&P 500 Is A Trailing Indicator (Upgrade)” , indicates at least one analyst view is more constructive and may be helping offset some of the bearish sentiment. Pool Corporation: Leaving The S&P 500 Is A Trailing Indicator (Upgrade)

A separate Seeking Alpha article, , indicates at least one analyst view is more constructive and may be helping offset some of the bearish sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: No major company-specific earnings or guidance update was included in the latest headlines; the move in Pool Corporation (POOL) looks more tied to sentiment and commentary around valuation, demand trends, and operating headwinds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on POOL shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Pool from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Pool from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Pool from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Pool from $346.00 to $280.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Pool from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pool currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $261.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on POOL

Pool Profile

Pool Corporation is a leading wholesale distributor of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related outdoor living products. Headquartered in Covington, Louisiana, the company serves a diverse customer base that includes service professionals, independent retailers, high-volume builders, and national retail chains. Pool Corporation's extensive branch network enables it to maintain strong local customer relationships while leveraging its scale to source products efficiently from manufacturers around the world.

The company's product portfolio spans pool and spa chemicals, water treatment equipment, pumps, filters, heaters, automation and control systems, liners, safety covers, and cleaning accessories.

See Also

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