Pool Corporation $POOL Shares Sold by Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL - Free Report) by 96.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 386 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 11,960 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Pool were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pool in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pool in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Pool in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Pool by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Pool by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company's stock.

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Pool Stock Performance

POOL stock opened at $184.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.36. Pool Corporation has a 52 week low of $172.68 and a 52 week high of $345.00.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.82 billion. Pool had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Pool has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.870-11.170 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Pool Corporation will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pool Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is an increase from Pool's previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Pool's dividend payout ratio is 47.84%.

Pool announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 29th that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to purchase up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on POOL. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Pool from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Pool from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Pool from $346.00 to $280.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Pool from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Pool from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pool currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $261.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on POOL

More Pool News

Here are the key news stories impacting Pool this week:

Neutral Sentiment: Corporate announcements from non-U.S. companies involving share pools, buybacks, and incentive-pool changes, which do not appear related to Pool Corporation.

Corporate announcements from non-U.S. companies involving share pools, buybacks, and incentive-pool changes, which do not appear related to Pool Corporation. Neutral Sentiment: Local news about public pool openings and pricing changes, which is unrelated to Pool Corporation’s business performance.

Local news about public pool openings and pricing changes, which is unrelated to Pool Corporation’s business performance. Neutral Sentiment: Crypto articles referencing “miner pools,” which have no direct bearing on Pool Corporation.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pool

In related news, Director John E. Stokely purchased 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $193.06 per share, for a total transaction of $193,060.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 16,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,133,363.80. This trade represents a 6.57% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David G. Whalen purchased 525 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $190.44 per share, with a total value of $99,981.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 8,936 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,701,771.84. This trade represents a 6.24% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders acquired a total of 26,989 shares of company stock valued at $5,067,747 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company's stock.

About Pool

Pool Corporation is a leading wholesale distributor of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related outdoor living products. Headquartered in Covington, Louisiana, the company serves a diverse customer base that includes service professionals, independent retailers, high-volume builders, and national retail chains. Pool Corporation's extensive branch network enables it to maintain strong local customer relationships while leveraging its scale to source products efficiently from manufacturers around the world.

The company's product portfolio spans pool and spa chemicals, water treatment equipment, pumps, filters, heaters, automation and control systems, liners, safety covers, and cleaning accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL - Free Report).

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