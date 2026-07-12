Pool Corporation $POOL Shares Sold by UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp trimmed its position in shares of Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL - Free Report) by 43.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,617 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 9,006 shares during the quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp's holdings in Pool were worth $2,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Pool by 4,382.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 45,722 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $9,251,000 after buying an additional 44,702 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Pool during the 1st quarter worth about $607,000. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pool by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pool by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 50,045 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $10,126,000 after purchasing an additional 12,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Pool in the 1st quarter worth about $316,000. 98.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Pool Trading Up 1.2%

Pool stock traded up $2.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $210.44. 460,841 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,087,534. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $193.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.44. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Pool Corporation has a 52-week low of $172.68 and a 52-week high of $345.00.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 7.57%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Pool has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.870-11.170 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pool Corporation will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pool announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to buy up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Pool Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This is an increase from Pool's previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Pool's payout ratio is 47.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David G. Whalen bought 525 shares of Pool stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $190.44 per share, with a total value of $99,981.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 8,936 shares in the company, valued at $1,701,771.84. The trade was a 6.24% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James D. Hope bought 464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $194.41 per share, with a total value of $90,206.24. Following the purchase, the director owned 3,678 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $715,039.98. This represents a 14.44% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders purchased 21,989 shares of company stock worth $4,042,747 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key Pool News

Here are the key news stories impacting Pool this week:

Positive Sentiment: Pool Corporation announced its second-quarter 2026 earnings release date and conference call, giving investors a near-term catalyst to look for results, guidance, and commentary on business trends. Pool Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2026 Earnings Release Date And Conference Call

Pool Corporation announced its second-quarter 2026 earnings release date and conference call, giving investors a near-term catalyst to look for results, guidance, and commentary on business trends. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data showed no meaningful change, with reported short interest listed at zero shares, so this does not appear to be driving the stock move.

Short-interest data showed no meaningful change, with reported short interest listed at zero shares, so this does not appear to be driving the stock move. Neutral Sentiment: A Zacks comparison piece asking whether YETI or POOL is the better value stock could add attention, but it does not provide new operating information for Pool Corporation. YETI or POOL: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on POOL. Bank of America lowered their price target on Pool from $229.00 to $226.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Pool from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Research upgraded Pool from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Pool from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Pool from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $264.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Pool

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation is a leading wholesale distributor of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related outdoor living products. Headquartered in Covington, Louisiana, the company serves a diverse customer base that includes service professionals, independent retailers, high-volume builders, and national retail chains. Pool Corporation's extensive branch network enables it to maintain strong local customer relationships while leveraging its scale to source products efficiently from manufacturers around the world.

The company's product portfolio spans pool and spa chemicals, water treatment equipment, pumps, filters, heaters, automation and control systems, liners, safety covers, and cleaning accessories.

Further Reading

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