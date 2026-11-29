State Street Corp reduced its stake in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL - Free Report) by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,190,356 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 965,536 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 3.33% of Pool worth $192,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Formuepleje A S grew its stake in Pool by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Formuepleje A S now owns 157,327 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $33,810,000 after buying an additional 11,868 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pool during the second quarter worth approximately $13,324,000. Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new stake in Pool during the second quarter worth approximately $2,448,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 48.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 261,402 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $52,889,000 after acquiring an additional 84,817 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Pool during the second quarter worth approximately $1,970,000. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pool alerts: Sign Up

Pool Stock Up 0.5%

NASDAQ POOL opened at $218.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Pool Corporation has a 1-year low of $152.70 and a 1-year high of $278.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $187.74 and a 200-day moving average of $198.39. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.93.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.48 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 33.50% and a net margin of 7.27%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pool Corporation will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pool Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 10th. Pool's dividend payout ratio is presently 47.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on POOL. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Pool in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $250.00 price target on Pool in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Pool from $189.00 to $175.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Citigroup reiterated an "underperform" rating on shares of Pool in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Pool from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $227.70.

View Our Latest Research Report on POOL

About Pool

Pool Corporation, commonly known as POOLCORP, is a wholesale distributor of swimming pool and related outdoor-living products. Its offerings include pool equipment, chemicals, maintenance supplies, replacement parts, and products for pool construction, renovation, and repair. The company serves pool builders, service professionals, retailers, and other businesses through a network of distribution locations. It also distributes irrigation and landscaping supplies, serving contractors and other customers in those markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Pool, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Pool wasn't on the list.

While Pool currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Infrastructure's Backbone: 10 Stocks Powering the AI Buildout The AI boom extends far beyond the biggest tech names. Discover 10 companies supplying the memory, storage, networking, semiconductor manufacturing, and power infrastructure that make AI possible. Learn where the next wave of AI investment opportunities may emerge—and the key risks investors should watch as the global AI buildout accelerates. Get This Free Report