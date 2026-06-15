Post Holdings, Inc. $POST Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST - Free Report) by 65.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,285 shares of the company's stock after selling 248,251 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.28% of Post worth $13,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Post during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Post by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 248 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Post by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Highlander Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Post during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its position in Post by 332.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company's stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company's stock.

Post Trading Up 0.3%

Post stock opened at $93.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.38. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.85 and a 1 year high of $117.28. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $98.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.47.

Post (NYSE:POST - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Post had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on POST shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Post from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Post from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings cut Post from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Post from $133.00 to $119.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Post from $127.00 to $119.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $119.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Post

Insider Transactions at Post

In other Post news, Director Gregory L. Curl sold 6,186 shares of Post stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total value of $649,839.30. Following the transaction, the director owned 15,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,586,990.35. The trade was a 29.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.05% of the company's stock.

Post News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Post this week:

Neutral Sentiment: No fresh company-specific catalyst appeared in the latest headlines, so POST is likely moving on residual reaction to its recent earnings beat and general market sentiment.

No fresh company-specific catalyst appeared in the latest headlines, so POST is likely moving on residual reaction to its recent earnings beat and general market sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Post’s prior quarter showed better-than-expected earnings, which may be helping support the stock despite revenue coming in slightly below consensus.

Post’s prior quarter showed better-than-expected earnings, which may be helping support the stock despite revenue coming in slightly below consensus. Neutral Sentiment: With the shares still below key moving averages, investors may be waiting for either stronger guidance or another operational catalyst before re-rating the stock higher.

Post Profile

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods company that operates as a holding company for a diverse portfolio of food and beverage brands. The company's principal activities include the production, marketing and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal, refrigerated and frozen foods, and nutritional beverages. Through its operating segments—Post Consumer Brands, Foodservice, Refrigerated Side Dishes & Bakery, and Active Nutrition—Post Holdings delivers a broad array of products to retail grocers, convenience stores, foodservice operators and e-commerce channels.

The Post Consumer Brands segment features a variety of hot and cold cereals under names such as Honey Bunches of Oats, Shredded Wheat and Pebbles.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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