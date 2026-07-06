PPG Industries, Inc. $PPG Position Increased by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG - Free Report) by 763.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,350 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after buying an additional 42,750 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund's holdings in PPG Industries were worth $5,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,159,770 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $1,593,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521,004 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,829,677 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $1,314,529,000 after purchasing an additional 565,523 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 5.4% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,478,646 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $799,318,000 after purchasing an additional 379,879 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,990,595 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $716,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295,118 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,290,622 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $644,537,000 after purchasing an additional 26,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded PPG Industries from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $125.00 to $116.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $115.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $124.40.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PPG Industries

PPG Industries Stock Down 0.0%

NYSE:PPG opened at $125.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.05. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.39 and a 1-year high of $133.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business's fifty day moving average price is $113.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.96.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.05. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 9.83%.The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. PPG Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.700-8.100 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. PPG Industries's dividend payout ratio is currently 40.51%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries is a global supplier of paints, coatings and specialty materials that serves industrial, transportation, consumer and construction markets. Founded in 1883 as the Pittsburgh Plate Glass Company, PPG has evolved from its origins in glass manufacturing into a diversified coatings and materials company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The company develops and manufactures a broad array of products used to protect and enhance surfaces, from consumer paints to highly engineered coatings for demanding industrial applications.

PPG's product portfolio includes architectural and decorative paints, automotive original equipment and refinish coatings, industrial coatings for machinery and equipment, protective and marine coatings, aerospace and defense coatings, and packaging coatings and materials.

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