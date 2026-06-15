Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. Buys 11,300 Shares of Danaher Corporation $DHR

Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. boosted its holdings in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR - Free Report) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 60,600 shares of the conglomerate's stock after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Danaher makes up about 5.9% of Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd.'s holdings in Danaher were worth $13,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 6.3% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Danaher by 34.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,418 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $10,947,000 after buying an additional 14,217 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 40.2% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 64.2% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 75,714 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $14,957,000 after buying an additional 29,592 shares during the period. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 30.7% in the second quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company's stock.

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Danaher Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $179.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.62. The firm has a market cap of $127.37 billion, a PE ratio of 34.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.81. Danaher Corporation has a 12-month low of $160.93 and a 12-month high of $242.80.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business's revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Corporation will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. Danaher's payout ratio is 30.95%.

More Danaher News

Here are the key news stories impacting Danaher this week:

Positive Sentiment: Danaher closed its $9.9 billion acquisition of Masimo, expanding its diagnostics and patient-monitoring portfolio with AI-enabled sensor technologies that could support longer-term growth. Danaher Boosts Product Portfolio With the Acquisition of Masimo

Danaher closed its $9.9 billion acquisition of Masimo, expanding its diagnostics and patient-monitoring portfolio with AI-enabled sensor technologies that could support longer-term growth. Positive Sentiment: Cepheid, a Danaher company, donated Xpert Hemorrhagic Fever panel tests to support Ebola outbreak response in Africa, highlighting the company’s diagnostic relevance and public-health role. Cepheid Delivers Xpert Hemorrhagic Fever Panel Tests to Africa

Cepheid, a Danaher company, donated Xpert Hemorrhagic Fever panel tests to support Ebola outbreak response in Africa, highlighting the company’s diagnostic relevance and public-health role. Positive Sentiment: Analysts noted strong performance in Danaher’s biotechnology unit, with bioprocessing demand and equipment orders rising, which supports the company’s 2026 growth outlook. Strong Performance Continues at DHR's Biotechnology Unit: What's Next?

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, March 27th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Thursday. They set a "neutral" rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $233.61.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DHR

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation NYSE: DHR is a global science and technology company that designs, manufactures and markets products and services for the life sciences, diagnostics, and environmental and applied markets. The company organizes its operations into business segments focused on Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions, supplying instruments, reagents, software and related services that support research, clinical testing, biopharmaceutical development, and industrial and environmental monitoring.

Products and services in Danaher's portfolio include analytical and diagnostic instruments, laboratory consumables and reagents, digital and software solutions for workflow and data management, field and industrial monitoring equipment, and service and maintenance programs.

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