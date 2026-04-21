Prakash Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Prakash Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,690 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after selling 3,591 shares during the period. Tesla comprises approximately 5.6% of Prakash Investment Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Prakash Investment Advisors LLC's holdings in Tesla were worth $7,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Narwhal Capital Management boosted its position in Tesla by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 9,516 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $4,232,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Tesla by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 32,576 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $14,487,000 after buying an additional 7,446 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Tesla by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,504 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $21,571,000 after buying an additional 3,935 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,032 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $8,019,000 after buying an additional 3,724 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in Tesla by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 16,565 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $7,367,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Tesla Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $392.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.16. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $222.79 and a 52-week high of $498.83. The company's 50 day moving average price is $389.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $422.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 363.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.91.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. Tesla had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Tesla's quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,264 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.03, for a total transaction of $898,875.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at $7,188,625.18. The trade was a 11.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 25,809 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.33, for a total transaction of $9,273,947.97. Following the transaction, the director owned 33,860 shares in the company, valued at $12,166,913.80. The trade was a 43.25% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 53,804 shares of company stock worth $20,865,598 in the last quarter. 19.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Positive Sentiment: Tesla is expanding its robotaxi rollout (Austin → Dallas/Houston), which supports the company’s long‑term monetization thesis beyond vehicle sales. Article Title

Tesla is expanding its robotaxi rollout (Austin → Dallas/Houston), which supports the company’s long‑term monetization thesis beyond vehicle sales. Positive Sentiment: European regulatory progress: Amsterdam began supervised FSD trials on city streets — a potential catalyst for European expansion of higher‑margin software services. Article Title

European regulatory progress: Amsterdam began supervised FSD trials on city streets — a potential catalyst for European expansion of higher‑margin software services. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and coverage note Tesla’s energy‑storage business could offset weakening car margins as credits fade — a diversification story investors view as constructive for revenue resilience. Article Title

Analysts and coverage note Tesla’s energy‑storage business could offset weakening car margins as credits fade — a diversification story investors view as constructive for revenue resilience. Neutral Sentiment: Street is focused on Q1 guidance and FSD/robotaxi milestones; multiple previews highlight this quarter as a binary event that could swing sentiment. Article Title

Street is focused on Q1 guidance and FSD/robotaxi milestones; multiple previews highlight this quarter as a binary event that could swing sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Jefferies nudged its price target higher to $350 but kept a Hold rating — a mixed signal that underlines still‑elevated valuation scrutiny. Article Title

Jefferies nudged its price target higher to $350 but kept a Hold rating — a mixed signal that underlines still‑elevated valuation scrutiny. Negative Sentiment: Legal headwinds: Tesla settled a wrongful‑death suit in Florida tied to a 2018 crash — settlements and reputational risk increase near‑term uncertainty. Article Title

Legal headwinds: Tesla settled a wrongful‑death suit in Florida tied to a 2018 crash — settlements and reputational risk increase near‑term uncertainty. Negative Sentiment: Mounting consumer lawsuits and criticism over FSD hardware/claims (owners suing, safety advocates calling some HW “legally blind”) are creating regulatory and litigation risk that could pressure margins and adoption timelines. Article Title

Mounting consumer lawsuits and criticism over FSD hardware/claims (owners suing, safety advocates calling some HW “legally blind”) are creating regulatory and litigation risk that could pressure margins and adoption timelines. Negative Sentiment: Report that Tesla shifted roughly $18B of profit offshore raised governance/tax scrutiny, prompting investor anxiety about transparency and future regulatory scrutiny. Article Title

Report that Tesla shifted roughly $18B of profit offshore raised governance/tax scrutiny, prompting investor anxiety about transparency and future regulatory scrutiny. Negative Sentiment: Morgan Stanley and other sell‑side commentary says Tesla must show “tangible progress” scaling FSD to justify valuation; that skepticism contributed to intraday selling ahead of earnings. Article Title

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Tesla from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $352.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $415.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Phillip Securities dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Tesla from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $420.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and nine have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $397.26.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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