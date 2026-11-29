Prana Capital Management LP raised its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP - Free Report) by 163.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 939,775 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 583,263 shares during the period. Prana Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.23% of CoStar Group worth $25,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stance Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 175.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stance Capital LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the technology company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CoStar Group in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CoStar Group in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in CoStar Group by 56.8% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,380 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacies Wealth LLC bought a new stake in CoStar Group during the third quarter worth about $44,000. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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CoStar Group Trading Up 2.3%

CSGP opened at $34.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.12, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company's 50 day moving average is $30.30 and its 200-day moving average is $34.15. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.89 and a 1-year high of $70.57.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. CoStar Group had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $952.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $945.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CoStar Group news, Director John Hill sold 3,050 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $92,049.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 19,943 shares of the company's stock, valued at $601,879.74. This represents a 13.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSGP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a "market perform" rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Citigroup restated a "market outperform" rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $35.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of CoStar Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $39.11.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSGP

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc. provides commercial real estate information, analytics and online marketplaces. Its services help property owners, investors, brokers, lenders and other industry participants research properties, evaluate markets and connect with buyers, tenants and service providers. The company's offerings include CoStar, a commercial real estate data and research platform; LoopNet, a commercial property marketplace; and Apartments.com, a rental housing platform. Its portfolio also includes Homes.com for residential real estate, STR for hospitality data and analytics, and Ten-X for online commercial property auctions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP - Free Report).

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