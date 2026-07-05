Praxis Investment Management Inc. Acquires 5,022 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Praxis Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 41.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,236 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 5,022 shares during the period. Praxis Investment Management Inc.'s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.3% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,046 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 20,028 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,888,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 771.0% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 124,162 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $24,105,000 after buying an additional 21,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burford Brothers Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Burford Brothers Inc. now owns 7,274 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company's stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts: Sign Up

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $293.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $266.73 billion, a PE ratio of 50.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.32. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $152.73 and a 52 week high of $334.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $298.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 29.11%.The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Texas Instruments's quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Texas Instruments's dividend payout ratio is presently 97.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, May 22nd. They issued a "market perform" rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. TD Cowen increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $227.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $276.84.

Read Our Latest Report on TXN

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Texas Instruments news, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 47,734 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.10, for a total value of $14,706,845.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 85,485 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,337,928.50. This represents a 35.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 8,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total transaction of $2,708,051.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 37,626 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,528,982.66. This trade represents a 19.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 303,475 shares of company stock valued at $85,666,638 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Texas Instruments, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Texas Instruments wasn't on the list.

While Texas Instruments currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here