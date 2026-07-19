Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC reduced its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 81.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,999 shares of the Internet television network's stock after selling 62,975 shares during the quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC's holdings in Netflix were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 875.7% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 31,143 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 27,951 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 837.2% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,380 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $10,443,000 after acquiring an additional 99,496 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 991.3% during the fourth quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,229 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 37,451 shares in the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 1,021.9% during the fourth quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd now owns 9,031 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 8,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Capital Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 20,869.5% in the fourth quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 27,470 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 27,339 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Netflix

In related news, Director Bradford L. Smith sold 35,990 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.52, for a total transaction of $2,789,944.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 79,690 shares in the company, valued at $6,177,568.80. This represents a 31.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 407,550 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total value of $37,955,131.50. Following the sale, the director owned 3,940 shares of the company's stock, valued at $366,932.20. This trade represents a 99.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 899,839 shares of company stock worth $80,141,661. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Netflix from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. HSBC upped their target price on Netflix from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Netflix from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on Netflix from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Citic Securities lifted their price objective on Netflix from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have given a Buy rating and sixteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $103.97.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Netflix

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $68.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $290.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.52. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.08 and a 52-week high of $126.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company's 50 day moving average is $80.15 and its 200 day moving average is $86.90.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.83% and a net margin of 28.22%.Netflix's revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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