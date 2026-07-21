Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Has $3.63 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 258.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,838 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 10,701 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.2% of Precision Wealth Strategies LLC's holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC's holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,876 shares of the company's stock worth $7,502,000 after purchasing an additional 6,332 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 110.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,279 shares of the company's stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 4,876 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.4% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,863 shares of the company's stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Wealth Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 1,482 shares of the company's stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 9.8% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 73,680 shares of the company's stock worth $11,255,000 after purchasing an additional 6,584 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $225.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Daiwa Securities Group boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $265.30.

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Key Stories Impacting Johnson & Johnson

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 1.7%

JNJ stock opened at $248.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $598.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $240.37 and a 200-day moving average of $235.11. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $162.78 and a fifty-two week high of $269.43.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.86% and a net margin of 21.48%.The company had revenue of $25.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $25.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.600-11.750 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Johnson & Johnson's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.11%.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total transaction of $2,411,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 114,288 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,560,551.20. The trade was a 8.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company's stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

See Also

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