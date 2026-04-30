Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Invests $1.68 Million in Willdan Group, Inc. $WLDN

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,212 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $1,681,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC owned about 0.11% of Willdan Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WLDN. Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new stake in Willdan Group in the second quarter worth $20,188,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Willdan Group by 27.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,075,270 shares of the construction company's stock worth $103,968,000 after purchasing an additional 229,357 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Willdan Group by 207.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 302,380 shares of the construction company's stock worth $29,237,000 after purchasing an additional 203,912 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Willdan Group in the third quarter worth $9,742,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in Willdan Group by 2,679.9% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 102,301 shares of the construction company's stock worth $9,891,000 after purchasing an additional 98,621 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steven A. Cohen sold 6,000 shares of Willdan Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.82, for a total value of $490,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 20,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,705,865.18. The trade was a 22.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company's stock.

Willdan Group Price Performance

NASDAQ WLDN traded up $1.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $74.67. 28,909 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,736. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $83.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.40. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 1.12. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.06 and a 1-year high of $137.00.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $89.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.50 million. Willdan Group had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 7.71%.Willdan Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-4.700 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Willdan Group, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Willdan Group in a report on Friday, January 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Willdan Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Zacks Research cut shares of Willdan Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Willdan Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Willdan Group in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $112.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Willdan Group

Willdan Group Profile

Willdan Group, Inc provides energy efficiency, infrastructure engineering, and technical consulting services to a diverse range of public and private sector clients. The company works with utilities, municipalities, state and federal agencies, and commercial enterprises to design, implement, and manage programs that promote sustainable energy use, grid modernization, and resilient infrastructure. Willdan's offerings span program design and implementation, energy audits, measurement and verification, and project management for both new construction and retrofit initiatives.

Core services include energy advisory and engineering solutions, including feasibility studies, facility commissioning and retro-commissioning, $0 down financing for energy projects, and demand response program development.

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