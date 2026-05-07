Premier Fund Managers Ltd Decreases Stake in Rollins, Inc. $ROL

Premier Fund Managers Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL - Free Report) by 46.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 546,918 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 477,153 shares during the period. Rollins makes up 1.9% of Premier Fund Managers Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned approximately 0.11% of Rollins worth $33,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,282,523 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $2,297,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,241 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 149.6% during the second quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,265,543 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $71,402,000 after purchasing an additional 758,462 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 194.5% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,009,303 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $60,592,000 after purchasing an additional 666,626 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 62.3% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,548,877 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $90,981,000 after purchasing an additional 594,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 156.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 943,960 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $55,448,000 after purchasing an additional 575,242 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.79% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on ROL. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Rollins from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $51.00 target price on shares of Rollins and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $67.00 target price on shares of Rollins and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $65.27.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ROL

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 14,201 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $842,971.36. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 55,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,322,794.72. The trade was a 20.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.77% of the company's stock.

Rollins Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE ROL opened at $54.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.79. Rollins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.32 and a 52-week high of $66.14. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $55.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $906.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.17 million. Rollins had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 38.37%. Rollins's quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.1825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 11th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Rollins's payout ratio is presently 66.97%.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc NYSE: ROL is a provider of pest and termite control services operating through a network of subsidiaries and franchises. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company offers a broad range of pest management solutions for both residential and commercial customers, positioning itself as a specialist in protecting property and public health from pests and vectors.

Its service offerings include general pest control, termite inspection and treatment, bed bug remediation, mosquito and vector control, wildlife exclusion, and related specialty services.

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