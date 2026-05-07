Premier Fund Managers Ltd Has $25.87 Million Stock Position in CBRE Group, Inc. $CBRE

Premier Fund Managers Ltd reduced its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE - Free Report) by 43.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 158,548 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 123,089 shares during the quarter. CBRE Group comprises 1.5% of Premier Fund Managers Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned about 0.05% of CBRE Group worth $25,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 3.6% in the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 11.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 778 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on CBRE. UBS Group raised CBRE Group from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price target for the company from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Sunday, February 22nd. Weiss Ratings raised CBRE Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen raised CBRE Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on CBRE Group from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $180.00 price target on CBRE Group and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $180.29.

View Our Latest Research Report on CBRE

CBRE Group Trading Up 2.0%

NYSE CBRE opened at $145.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $42.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12 and a beta of 1.28. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.81 and a 52 week high of $174.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $140.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $10.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 3.11%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. CBRE Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.600-7.800 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CBRE Group

In related news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 9,223 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.61, for a total transaction of $1,370,630.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 126,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,799,313.61. This represents a 6.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chad J. Doellinger sold 471 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.51, for a total value of $62,883.21. Following the sale, the insider owned 42,519 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,676,711.69. This trade represents a 1.10% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 9,917 shares of company stock valued at $1,463,618 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc is a global commercial real estate services and investment firm that provides a broad range of advisory, transactional and property-related services to occupiers, investors and owners. Its core activities include leasing and sales brokerage, facilities and property management, valuation and advisory, project and development services, and capital markets execution. The firm serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, private owners and public entities across office, industrial, retail, multifamily and specialized property types.

In addition to traditional brokerage and management services, CBRE offers investment management capabilities and outsourced real estate solutions, combining market research, technology and data analytics to support portfolio strategy, transaction execution and asset operations.

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