Premier Fund Managers Ltd Has $7.35 Million Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Premier Fund Managers Ltd cut its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 31.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,000 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after selling 43,990 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd's holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $7,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 115.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. CICC Research upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Cisco Systems from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $90.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CSCO

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 3,132 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.74, for a total value of $249,745.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 188,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,040,000.62. The trade was a 1.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.54, for a total transaction of $42,724.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 27,957 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,167,785.78. This trade represents a 1.93% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 46,431 shares of company stock worth $3,574,820 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Cisco Systems

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $91.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $82.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.40. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.07 and a twelve month high of $94.71. The firm has a market cap of $361.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.92.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The network equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.11 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 27.88%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems's previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. Cisco Systems's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.95%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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