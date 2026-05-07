Premier Fund Managers Ltd Invests $11.63 Million in Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 214,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $11,631,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth $25,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Strategies CORP bought a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BMY shares. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and set a $75.00 target price (up from $66.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. They set a "sector perform" rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an "underweight" rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $61.31.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BMY

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 159,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,820,824.16. This trade represents a 15.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Bristol Myers Squibb

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Bristol Myers Squibb Price Performance

Bristol Myers Squibb stock opened at $56.56 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 12-month low of $42.52 and a 12-month high of $62.89.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $11.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.93 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 64.87%. The business's revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. Bristol Myers Squibb's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.79%.

Bristol Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company's core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS's marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

Further Reading

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