Premier Fund Managers Ltd Lowers Holdings in CBIZ, Inc. $CBZ

Premier Fund Managers Ltd decreased its stake in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ - Free Report) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 614,524 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 200,347 shares during the quarter. CBIZ makes up 1.8% of Premier Fund Managers Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned about 1.13% of CBIZ worth $31,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in CBIZ by 377.8% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 559 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in CBIZ in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in CBIZ in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in CBIZ in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CBIZ by 165.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 722 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CBZ shares. Stephens set a $37.00 price target on CBIZ in a report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on CBIZ in a report on Monday, March 30th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of CBIZ in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Research raised CBIZ from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised CBIZ from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $37.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CBZ

Insider Buying and Selling at CBIZ

In other news, CFO Brad S. Lakhia acquired 12,775 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.97 per share, with a total value of $331,766.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 148,480 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,856,025.60. This represents a 9.41% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.10% of the company's stock.

CBIZ Trading Down 5.0%

Shares of NYSE CBZ opened at $29.73 on Thursday. CBIZ, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.29 and a twelve month high of $77.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.97.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.22. CBIZ had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 5.57%.The business had revenue of $848.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $853.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. CBIZ has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.100 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CBIZ, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

CBIZ Company Profile

CBIZ, Inc NYSE: CBZ, founded in 1996 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, is a leading provider of professional business services in the United States. Since its inception, the company has grown through both organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to deliver a broad spectrum of financial, tax and advisory solutions tailored to the needs of small to mid-market organizations.

Through its Financial & Advisory Services segment, CBIZ offers accounting, tax preparation and compliance, audit support, and wealth management services.

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