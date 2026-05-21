Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires 30,000 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. $BLDR

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR - Free Report) by 176.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,041 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.'s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $4,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 1,323.5% in the 4th quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 242 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 167.1% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 211 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company's stock.

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Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BLDR opened at $71.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.49. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a one year low of $65.10 and a one year high of $151.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $82.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.71.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.12). Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 1.97%.The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

Builders FirstSource declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 30th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Paul S. Levy bought 50,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $87.73 per share, with a total value of $4,386,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,727,191 shares in the company, valued at $151,526,466.43. This represents a 2.98% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BLDR shares. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America dropped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $123.00 to $100.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. William Blair began coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $138.00 to $105.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $101.88.

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Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc is a leading supplier of structural and value-added building products and services to professional contractors, homebuilders and remodelers. The company provides a comprehensive range of materials and prefabricated components that support all phases of residential construction, from site development and framing to finishing and installation.

The company's core offerings include lumber and lumber sheet goods, windows and doors, millwork, roofing and siding, and engineered wood products such as roof and floor trusses.

Further Reading

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