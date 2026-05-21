Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Buys Shares of 60,000 e.l.f. Beauty $ELF

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 60,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,562,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.10% of e.l.f. Beauty at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,487,304 shares of the company's stock valued at $417,255,000 after purchasing an additional 140,258 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1,967.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 155,253 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,805,000 after purchasing an additional 147,745 shares during the period. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC now owns 188,924 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,366,000 after purchasing an additional 48,504 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 138,082.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 276,364 shares of the company's stock valued at $21,015,000 after purchasing an additional 276,164 shares during the period. Finally, Tran Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. now owns 72,515 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,514,000 after purchasing an additional 16,383 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company's stock.

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Key e.l.f. Beauty News

Here are the key news stories impacting e.l.f. Beauty this week:

Positive Sentiment: e.l.f. Beauty beat fiscal Q4 estimates on both EPS and revenue, with quarterly revenue rising 35.1% year over year, and management highlighted a seventh straight year of net sales and market share growth. Article Title

e.l.f. Beauty beat fiscal Q4 estimates on both EPS and revenue, with quarterly revenue rising 35.1% year over year, and management highlighted a seventh straight year of net sales and market share growth. Positive Sentiment: The company said all five of its brands grew this year, including strong contributions from rhode and Naturium, which supports the long-term growth story. Article Title

The company said all five of its brands grew this year, including strong contributions from rhode and Naturium, which supports the long-term growth story. Neutral Sentiment: The earnings call emphasized both growth and caution, suggesting management remains constructive on the business but is watching macro and margin pressures closely. Article Title

The earnings call emphasized both growth and caution, suggesting management remains constructive on the business but is watching macro and margin pressures closely. Neutral Sentiment: e.l.f. Beauty also launched a marketing partnership tied to the SURVIVOR 50 finale, which may help brand visibility but is not likely driving the stock move by itself. Article Title

e.l.f. Beauty also launched a marketing partnership tied to the SURVIVOR 50 finale, which may help brand visibility but is not likely driving the stock move by itself. Negative Sentiment: Investors were disappointed by fiscal 2027 guidance, which came in below Wall Street expectations for both EPS and revenue. Article Title

Investors were disappointed by fiscal 2027 guidance, which came in below Wall Street expectations for both EPS and revenue. Negative Sentiment: Management said it plans to reverse some tariff-related price increases as consumers pull back, and warned that higher oil prices linked to the Iran war could trim fiscal 2027 results by $15 million to $20 million, adding to sentiment pressure. Article Title

Management said it plans to reverse some tariff-related price increases as consumers pull back, and warned that higher oil prices linked to the Iran war could trim fiscal 2027 results by $15 million to $20 million, adding to sentiment pressure. Negative Sentiment: Sentiment was also softened by a recent Piper Sandler price-target cut to $60 from $85, reflecting more caution ahead of the report. Article Title

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ELF shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $115.00 to $93.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $121.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $99.06.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ELF opened at $50.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.71. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52 week low of $50.13 and a 52 week high of $150.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.64 and a 200 day moving average of $76.45.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $449.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.06 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 15.08%. e.l.f. Beauty's revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. e.l.f. Beauty has set its FY 2027 guidance at 3.270-3.320 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 52,880 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total value of $3,312,403.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 98,416 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,164,778.24. The trade was a 34.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 23,535 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total value of $1,498,238.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 118,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,516,399.86. The trade was a 16.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 210,013 shares of company stock valued at $13,315,490 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company's stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty NYSE: ELF is an American cosmetics company known for offering an extensive range of affordable, trend-driven makeup and skincare products. The company's portfolio spans foundations, lipsticks, mascaras, brushes, serums, masks and other beauty essentials, all positioned at accessible price points. e.l.f. Beauty maintains a direct-to-consumer platform through its e-commerce site and engages in widespread retail partnerships with major chains such as Target, Walmart, Ulta Beauty and Amazon.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Oakland, California, e.l.f.

Further Reading

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