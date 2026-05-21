Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $945,000 in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,446 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $945,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 634 shares of the company's stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company's stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 685 shares of the company's stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 559 shares of the company's stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forefront Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Forefront Wealth Partners LLC now owns 997 shares of the company's stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter.

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GE Vernova News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market commentary remain upbeat on GE Vernova’s role in the AI power buildout, pointing to surging electrification demand, an expanding backlog, and grid modernization opportunities that could support future revenue growth. Can GE Vernova Benefit From the Global Grid Modernization Boom?

Analysts and market commentary remain upbeat on GE Vernova’s role in the AI power buildout, pointing to surging electrification demand, an expanding backlog, and grid modernization opportunities that could support future revenue growth. Positive Sentiment: The company also announced a quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share, reinforcing financial stability and returning cash to shareholders, though the yield remains modest. GE Vernova Declares Third Quarter 2026 Dividend

The company also announced a quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share, reinforcing financial stability and returning cash to shareholders, though the yield remains modest. Neutral Sentiment: SeQent and Velotic expanded their partnership to support real-time alarm notification across Proficy software, including products formerly part of GE Vernova’s manufacturing software business; this is more of an ecosystem update than a direct earnings driver. SeQent and Velotic Deepen Long-Standing Partnership...

SeQent and Velotic expanded their partnership to support real-time alarm notification across Proficy software, including products formerly part of GE Vernova’s manufacturing software business; this is more of an ecosystem update than a direct earnings driver. Negative Sentiment: Recent insider selling, including a sale by CAO Matthew Joseph Potvin, may create some caution, though the transaction appears relatively limited compared with the company’s overall valuation and recent bullish operating narrative. GE Vernova NYSE: GEV CAO Matthew Joseph Potvin Sells 2,333 Shares

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GEV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore boosted their target price on GE Vernova from $860.00 to $905.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $817.00 to $960.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. China Renaissance raised shares of GE Vernova to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $1,303.00 price target on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GE Vernova presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,090.76.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GE Vernova

GE Vernova Stock Up 1.3%

GE Vernova stock opened at $1,024.61 on Thursday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1-year low of $446.50 and a 1-year high of $1,181.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $970.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $785.29.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $17.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95 by $15.49. GE Vernova had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. GE Vernova's revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. GE Vernova's payout ratio is currently 5.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Matthew Joseph Potvin sold 2,333 shares of GE Vernova stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,059.09, for a total value of $2,470,856.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,758,710.41. The trade was a 39.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report).

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