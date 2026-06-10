Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. $PBH Position Raised by Brandes Investment Partners LP

Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH - Free Report) by 93.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 606,737 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 292,744 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned 1.28% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $37,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,591,744 shares of the company's stock worth $161,723,000 after purchasing an additional 119,459 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,613,460 shares of the company's stock worth $98,776,000 after buying an additional 21,085 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 19.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 721,371 shares of the company's stock worth $57,601,000 after buying an additional 115,459 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 650,793 shares of the company's stock worth $40,147,000 after buying an additional 60,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 15.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 637,932 shares of the company's stock worth $39,807,000 after buying an additional 86,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.95% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Prestige Consumer Healthcare news, VP Jeffrey Zerillo sold 1,207 shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total transaction of $66,372.93. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 42,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,354,671.80. The trade was a 2.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company's stock.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Trading Up 1.9%

Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $48.64 on Wednesday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.62 and a 1 year high of $87.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 3.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.35. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $52.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.82.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.16). Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 17.48%.The firm had revenue of $281.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $293.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has set its FY 2027 guidance at 4.420-4.510 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prestige Consumer Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $70.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Prestige Consumer Healthcare

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc is a leading manufacturer and marketer of branded over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products. The company focuses on developing, acquiring and commercializing a diverse portfolio of non-prescription remedies designed to address common consumer health needs, including pain relief, cold and cough, digestive health, eye care, skin care and women's health.

Key brands in Prestige's portfolio include Clear Eyes (eye health), Carmex (lip care), Chloraseptic (sore throat relief), Dramamine (motion sickness), Rolaids (antacid), Monistat (women's health), BC Powder (pain relief), Little Remedies (pediatric cold and gas relief) and TheraTears (dry eye therapy).

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