Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. $PBH Shares Sold by Aristotle Capital Boston LLC

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC cut its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH - Free Report) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 294,932 shares of the company's stock after selling 30,873 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned approximately 0.62% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $18,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $456,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 28,258 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 4,142 shares during the period. Abel Hall LLC purchased a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,881 shares of the company's stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 558,476 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,453,000 after buying an additional 10,611 shares during the period. 99.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PBH alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on PBH. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $70.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Jeffrey Zerillo sold 1,207 shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total transaction of $66,372.93. Following the sale, the vice president owned 42,820 shares in the company, valued at $2,354,671.80. This trade represents a 2.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Trading Down 3.2%

NYSE PBH opened at $45.99 on Thursday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a one year low of $42.62 and a one year high of $85.29. The company's 50 day moving average price is $51.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 3.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.35.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $281.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $293.64 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has set its FY 2027 guidance at 4.420-4.510 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc is a leading manufacturer and marketer of branded over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products. The company focuses on developing, acquiring and commercializing a diverse portfolio of non-prescription remedies designed to address common consumer health needs, including pain relief, cold and cough, digestive health, eye care, skin care and women's health.

Key brands in Prestige's portfolio include Clear Eyes (eye health), Carmex (lip care), Chloraseptic (sore throat relief), Dramamine (motion sickness), Rolaids (antacid), Monistat (women's health), BC Powder (pain relief), Little Remedies (pediatric cold and gas relief) and TheraTears (dry eye therapy).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Prestige Consumer Healthcare, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Prestige Consumer Healthcare wasn't on the list.

While Prestige Consumer Healthcare currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here