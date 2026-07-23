Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 6,666 Shares of Linde PLC $LIN

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN - Free Report) by 78.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,843 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 6,666 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC's holdings in Linde were worth $914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Linde in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID lifted its stake in Linde by 96.6% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 57 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management boosted its holdings in Linde by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 66 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 134.5% during the 4th quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 68 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, High Note Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 108.6% during the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 73 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company's stock.

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Linde Trading Up 0.7%

NASDAQ:LIN opened at $508.67 on Thursday. Linde PLC has a fifty-two week low of $387.78 and a fifty-two week high of $548.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.18 billion, a PE ratio of 33.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.72. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $516.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $493.27.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.27 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 20.44%.The business had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.95 EPS. Linde's revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Linde has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.600-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 17.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Linde's dividend payout ratio is 42.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LIN. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Linde from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seaport Research Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued an "overweight" rating for the company. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $548.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LIN

Linde Profile

Linde NASDAQ: LIN is a multinational industrial gases and engineering company that supplies gases, related technologies and services to a wide range of industries. The company traces its current form to the 2018 combination of Germany's Linde AG and U.S.-based Praxair, creating one of the largest global providers of industrial, specialty and medical gases. Linde's business model centers on production, processing and distribution of gases as well as the design and construction of the plants and equipment needed to produce them.

Core products and services include atmospheric and process gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon; hydrogen and helium; carbon dioxide; and a portfolio of higher‑value specialty and electronic gases.

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