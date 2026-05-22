Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 81.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,205 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 22,268 shares during the quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MU. REAP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. High Note Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 86 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 295.8% in the 4th quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 4,800.0% in the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 98 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

MU has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Micron Technology from $330.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays upped their target price on Micron Technology from $450.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Summit Insights lowered Micron Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Micron Technology from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $518.47.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.39, for a total transaction of $13,895,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 125,737 shares of the company's stock, valued at $43,679,776.43. This represents a 24.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.35, for a total value of $10,112,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 224,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,391,248.35. This represents a 9.68% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 106,000 shares of company stock worth $47,032,460. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology Trading Up 4.1%

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $762.10 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.93 and a fifty-two week high of $818.67. The firm has a market cap of $859.45 billion, a PE ratio of 35.98 and a beta of 1.91. The business's fifty day moving average is $505.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $385.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. This is a boost from Micron Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio is currently 2.83%.

Key Micron Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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