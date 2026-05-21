Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.77 Million Stock Holdings in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. $STRL

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL - Free Report) by 109.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,581 shares of the construction company's stock after buying an additional 8,145 shares during the quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Sterling Infrastructure worth $4,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Sterling Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at $2,105,000. Telligent Fund LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth $1,019,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,005 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 6,893.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,287 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 1,307.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,631 shares of the construction company's stock worth $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 7,089 shares in the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Sterling Infrastructure Price Performance

Shares of STRL stock opened at $752.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $176.15 and a twelve month high of $893.13. The company has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $532.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $419.99.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The construction company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $1.30. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 35.64% and a net margin of 12.02%.The business had revenue of $825.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Sterling Infrastructure has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.400-19.050 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 18.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sterling Infrastructure

In related news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 50,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.57, for a total transaction of $24,878,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 290,593 shares in the company, valued at $144,590,359.01. This represents a 14.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STRL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered Sterling Infrastructure from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $486.00 target price on Sterling Infrastructure and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered Sterling Infrastructure from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Weiss Ratings lowered Sterling Infrastructure from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Sterling Infrastructure from $572.00 to $889.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $668.20.

Read Our Latest Report on STRL

About Sterling Infrastructure

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc NASDAQ: STRL is a diversified manufacturer and distributor of essential infrastructure products serving municipal, utility and industrial customers across North America. Through its network of wholly owned subsidiaries, the company designs, engineers and produces a wide range of cast and fabricated solutions tailored to the needs of the waterworks, natural gas, telecommunications, electric, traffic safety and parks & recreation markets.

The company's product portfolio encompasses ductile iron and composite fittings, valve boxes, manhole frames and covers, water and gas meter sets, street light poles and mounting accessories, traffic sign posts with breakaway systems, bollards and related system components.

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