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Primo Brands Corporation $PRMB Stake Lowered by Rubric Capital Management LP

Written by MarketBeat
July 28, 2026
Primo Brands logo with Consumer Staples background
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Key Points

  • Rubric Capital Management cut its Primo Brands stake by 23.3% in the first quarter, selling 846,411 shares and retaining 2.78 million shares valued at approximately $52.4 million. Institutional investors and hedge funds collectively own 87.71% of the company.
  • Analyst sentiment remains generally positive, with nine Buy ratings and four Hold ratings, producing a “Moderate Buy” consensus and an average price target of $26.36. Barclays recently raised its target to $27, while Deutsche Bank lowered its target to $19 and maintained a Hold rating.
  • Primo Brands reported quarterly revenue of $1.63 billion, above estimates, though earnings per share of $0.23 slightly missed expectations. Shares opened at $22.82, and the company maintains a quarterly dividend of $0.12, yielding about 2.1% annually.
  • Interested in Primo Brands? Here are five stocks we like better.

Rubric Capital Management LP cut its stake in Primo Brands Corporation (NYSE:PRMB - Free Report) by 23.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,782,404 shares of the company's stock after selling 846,411 shares during the quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.77% of Primo Brands worth $52,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in Primo Brands during the third quarter valued at $27,000. LRI Investments LLC increased its position in Primo Brands by 203.1% in the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Primo Brands by 102.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the company's stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Primo Brands by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 2,153 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Primo Brands by 21,481.8% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,374 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRMB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Primo Brands from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Primo Brands from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Primo Brands from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $28.00 target price on shares of Primo Brands in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Primo Brands from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $26.36.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Primo Brands

Primo Brands Stock Up 0.5%

PRMB stock opened at $22.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.33. Primo Brands Corporation has a 52-week low of $14.36 and a 52-week high of $29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Primo Brands (NYSE:PRMB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Primo Brands had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 0.88%.The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Primo Brands Corporation will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Primo Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. Primo Brands's payout ratio is currently 342.86%.

About Primo Brands

(Free Report)

Primo Brands NYSE: PRMB is a consumer packaged beverage company that was established as an independent entity following a corporate spin‐off in 2023. The company specializes in the production, marketing and distribution of a broad portfolio of bottled water products, including purified, mineral and sparkling varieties. Through its focus on quality control and innovation, Primo Brands aims to deliver clean, great-tasting water in formats tailored to both at-home consumption and on-the-go lifestyles.

Its product range spans multi-serve and single-serve bottles, aluminum cans and other eco-friendly packaging solutions.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Primo Brands (NYSE:PRMB)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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