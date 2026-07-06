Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 313.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,161 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after buying an additional 45,593 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 1.7% of Princeton Global Asset Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $10,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $62,244,133,000. J. Stern & Co. LLP boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 13,709.1% in the 4th quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 125,760,307 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $23,454,297,000 after purchasing an additional 124,849,603 shares during the period. Cardano Risk Management B.V. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 896.4% in the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 78,123,960 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $14,570,119,000 after purchasing an additional 70,283,539 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 165,377,852 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $30,855,564,000 after buying an additional 22,896,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 15,496.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,865,525 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $3,454,534,000 after buying an additional 21,725,326 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $133,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 14,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,030,882. This represents a 4.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 885,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total value of $186,000,450.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,207,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,094,412,146.07. This trade represents a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,901,125 shares of company stock worth $410,583,015. 3.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Robert W. Baird set a $500.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $287.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Daiwa Securities Group raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. China Renaissance assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a "buy" rating and a $319.00 price target for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $425.00 price target (up from $360.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $303.84.

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More NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $194.83 on Monday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $210.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.21. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $157.34 and a one year high of $236.54.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The company had revenue of $81.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is presently 15.31%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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