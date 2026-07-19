Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in ESCO Technologies Inc. $ESE

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE - Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,233 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after purchasing an additional 4,527 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.58% of ESCO Technologies worth $41,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 842.9% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 132 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in ESCO Technologies by 3,140.0% during the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 162 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in ESCO Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ESCO Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in ESCO Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESCO Technologies Price Performance

NYSE ESE opened at $317.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $317.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $284.04. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.92 and a 1 year high of $362.15.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $309.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $307.88 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 24.69%.The firm's revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. ESCO Technologies has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.050-2.150 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.250 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

ESCO Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. ESCO Technologies's payout ratio is 2.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings raised ESCO Technologies from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of ESCO Technologies in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of ESCO Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of ESCO Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ESCO Technologies currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $410.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ESE

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc is a diversified manufacturer of engineered products and systems designed to meet customers' critical performance requirements in the test, measurement, control, and filtration of data, fluids, and gases. The company serves a wide range of end markets, including commercial aerospace, defense, industrial, medical, and communication network sectors. ESCO's solutions are tailored to environments where reliability, precision and regulatory compliance are paramount.

Operating through multiple business segments, ESCO Technologies delivers test and measurement instruments such as RF and microwave components, signal distribution systems, and integrated test enclosures that support defense and aerospace programs.

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