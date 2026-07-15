Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 21.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,459,980 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after acquiring an additional 612,516 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Uber Technologies worth $248,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osbon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Portus Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UBER has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup reiterated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Uber Technologies from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Uber Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $104.18.

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Trending Headlines about Uber Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: BTIG reiterated a Buy rating and set a $100 price target, signaling meaningful upside if execution remains solid.

BTIG reiterated a rating and set a price target, signaling meaningful upside if execution remains solid. Positive Sentiment: Commentary highlighted Uber’s improving profitability, including a sharp rise in operating income and continued growth in gross bookings, which supports the view that the platform is becoming a more efficient business.

Commentary highlighted Uber’s improving profitability, including a sharp rise in operating income and continued growth in gross bookings, which supports the view that the platform is becoming a more efficient business. Positive Sentiment: Uber continues to broaden its platform beyond ride-hailing and delivery, with new products around travel, hotels, AI tools, and autonomous vehicles that could create additional revenue streams over time.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Uber Technologies stock opened at $72.12 on Wednesday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $72.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $146.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.12. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.19 and a fifty-two week high of $101.99.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 41.40% and a net margin of 15.91%.The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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