Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 50,574 Shares of Zoom Communications, Inc. $ZM

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM - Free Report) by 384.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,736 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 50,574 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.'s holdings in Zoom Communications were worth $5,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advocate Investing Services LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strive Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Zoom Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Rexford Capital Inc. increased its position in Zoom Communications by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Rexford Capital Inc. now owns 389 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Zoom Communications by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 411 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Zoom Communications

In related news, CFO Michelle Chang sold 8,489 shares of Zoom Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total value of $770,801.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 35,452 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,219,041.60. This trade represents a 19.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 12,100 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.61, for a total transaction of $1,350,481.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,517 shares of company stock valued at $5,061,783. Company insiders own 8.83% of the company's stock.

Zoom Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $91.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.01. The stock's fifty day moving average is $93.03 and its 200 day moving average is $89.08. Zoom Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.15 and a 52 week high of $114.74.

Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.22 billion. Zoom Communications had a net margin of 41.99% and a return on equity of 11.87%. Zoom Communications's revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. Zoom Communications has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.960-6.000 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.450-1.470 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Zoom Communications, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZM has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Zoom Communications from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. KeyCorp raised shares of Zoom Communications from an "underweight" rating to a "sector weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Zoom Communications from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Zoom Communications from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Zoom Communications from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $109.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZM

Zoom Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc (commonly referred to as Zoom) is a provider of cloud-based communications and collaboration solutions. The company's platform supports video conferencing, voice calling, instant messaging, webinars and large-scale virtual events, and meeting room systems, marketed to businesses, educational institutions, government organizations and individual users. Zoom's product lineup includes Zoom Meetings, Zoom Phone, Zoom Rooms, Zoom Video Webinars and Zoom Chat, and the company offers integrations and extensions through a developer marketplace and third-party apps.

Founded in 2011 by Eric S.

See Also

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