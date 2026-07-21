Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 71,793 Shares of Ball Corporation $BALL

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL - Free Report) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 401,616 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 71,793 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Ball worth $23,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in Ball during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Gilpin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 725 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 297.0% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 802 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the second quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company's stock.

Get Ball alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on BALL. Raymond James Financial set a $73.00 target price on Ball and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ball from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ball from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Ball from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $70.85.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BALL

Ball Trading Down 0.8%

Ball stock opened at $62.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.23 and a 200 day moving average of $59.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.98. Ball Corporation has a 12-month low of $44.83 and a 12-month high of $68.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Ball (NYSE:BALL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. Ball had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Ball has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.930- EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ball Corporation will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. Ball's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.12%.

About Ball

Ball Corporation is a leading provider of sustainable aluminum packaging solutions and advanced aerospace technologies. Headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado, the company serves customers in the beverage, food and aerosol markets through a global network of manufacturing facilities. With an emphasis on sustainability and innovation, Ball designs and produces metal cans, bottles and ends that support recycling and reduce environmental impact.

The company's packaging segment specializes in beverage cans for soft drinks, beer and energy drinks, as well as metal packaging for food and personal care applications.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Ball, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ball wasn't on the list.

While Ball currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here