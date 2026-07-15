Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. $AEIS

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS - Free Report) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 504,435 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 75,107 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 1.33% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $162,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $123,403,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 1,734.1% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 427,674 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $89,542,000 after purchasing an additional 404,356 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,173,000. Congress Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,502,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 487,494 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $102,067,000 after buying an additional 173,836 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company's stock.

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Advanced Energy Industries Price Performance

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $305.20 on Wednesday. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $128.40 and a one year high of $397.44. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $331.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $313.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.25.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 10.00%.The firm had revenue of $511.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Advanced Energy Industries has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.930-2.430 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Advanced Energy Industries's dividend payout ratio is presently 8.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on AEIS. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $430.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $345.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $400.45.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Advanced Energy Industries

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, EVP Elizabeth Karpinski Vonne sold 966 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.40, for a total value of $356,840.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 11,616 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,290,950.40. This trade represents a 7.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Energy Industries Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc is a global technology company specializing in precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. The company designs and manufactures a broad portfolio of products including high-voltage power supplies, RF and microwave generators, digital power controllers, reactive gas control systems, and thin film measurement instruments. These solutions enable advanced processes in semiconductor fabrication, flat panel display manufacturing, industrial coating, data storage, telecommunications and medical device production.

Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, Advanced Energy has grown through strategic product development and international expansion.

Read More

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