Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Domino's Pizza Inc $DPZ

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Domino's Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ - Free Report) by 93.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,633 shares of the restaurant operator's stock after selling 1,602,552 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Domino's Pizza worth $37,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Domino's Pizza by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 3,350,000 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $1,396,347,000 after purchasing an additional 368,055 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Domino's Pizza by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,008,278 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $837,091,000 after buying an additional 7,497 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Domino's Pizza by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,368,924 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $570,595,000 after buying an additional 49,613 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Domino's Pizza by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,026,391 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $432,033,000 after buying an additional 19,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Domino's Pizza by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 961,000 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $400,564,000 after buying an additional 41,170 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on DPZ. Mizuho lowered their price target on Domino's Pizza from $470.00 to $420.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Domino's Pizza in a report on Monday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Domino's Pizza from $480.00 to $430.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Northcoast Research lowered their target price on shares of Domino's Pizza from $525.00 to $445.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Domino's Pizza from $470.00 to $390.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Domino's Pizza has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $400.57.

Read Our Latest Report on Domino's Pizza

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Kelly E. Garcia sold 488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.16, for a total value of $152,822.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,928,672.32. This represents a 4.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,950 shares of company stock valued at $611,451. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Domino's Pizza Stock Performance

Shares of DPZ opened at $322.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $308.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $358.76. The stock has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.97. Domino's Pizza Inc has a one year low of $282.00 and a one year high of $496.00.

Domino's Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $4.29 by ($0.16). Domino's Pizza had a net margin of 11.89% and a negative return on equity of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.33 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Domino's Pizza Inc will post 18.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domino's Pizza Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $1.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $7.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Domino's Pizza's dividend payout ratio is currently 45.83%.

Domino's Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc NASDAQ: DPZ is a global pizza delivery and carryout chain founded in 1960 and headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The company specializes in a broad range of hand‐crafted pizzas, including hand-tossed, thin crust and specialty offerings, alongside side items such as chicken wings, sandwiches, pasta, desserts and beverages. Domino’s has built its brand on convenience and speed, leveraging proprietary ordering platforms and its Domino’s Tracker system to provide real-time status updates from order placement through delivery.

Operating predominantly under a franchise model, Domino’s has more than 17,000 stores worldwide, with approximately 95% of outlets owned and operated by independent franchisees.

See Also

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