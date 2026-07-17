Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. $TER

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER - Free Report) by 47.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,353 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 88,474 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.17% of Teradyne worth $81,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth $398,777,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 13,949.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,036,887 shares of the company's stock valued at $280,357,000 after buying an additional 2,022,389 shares in the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at $199,723,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 2,189.2% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,075,916 shares of the company's stock worth $208,254,000 after buying an additional 1,028,916 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 3,233.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 910,023 shares of the company's stock worth $176,144,000 after buying an additional 882,723 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Teradyne

In other news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.03, for a total transaction of $1,692,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 120,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,962,424.10. This represents a 3.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Ryan Driscoll sold 680 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.60, for a total transaction of $256,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 7,665 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,894,304. This trade represents a 8.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 14,941 shares of company stock valued at $5,444,112 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on TER. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Teradyne from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Teradyne from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $387.00 target price on Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Research raised Teradyne from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Teradyne from $365.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $390.53.

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Key Headlines Impacting Teradyne

Here are the key news stories impacting Teradyne this week:

Teradyne Stock Down 5.8%

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $322.30 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.18 and a twelve month high of $487.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $382.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $327.20. The firm has a market cap of $50.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.69, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.74.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.45. Teradyne had a return on equity of 31.79% and a net margin of 22.55%.The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 87.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. This is a positive change from Teradyne's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Teradyne's dividend payout ratio is presently 9.63%.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc is a global supplier of automatic test equipment and related services principally used to test semiconductors, wireless products and complex electronic systems. Founded in 1960, the company is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts, and has a long history of developing capital equipment and software that help semiconductor manufacturers, electronics OEMs and contract manufacturers validate product performance and reliability during design and production.

The company's product portfolio centers on automatic test equipment (ATE) and system-level test solutions that address chip- and board-level validation, burn-in and reliability screening.

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