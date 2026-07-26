Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $10.15 Million Stock Position in Polaris Inc. $PII

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII - Free Report) by 60.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,166 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 70,421 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Polaris worth $10,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Polaris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Danske Bank A S raised its stake in Polaris by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Danske Bank A S now owns 500 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Polaris in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Polaris during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Polaris during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PII has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Polaris from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Polaris from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Polaris from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Polaris in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Polaris in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Polaris currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $65.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Polaris

Polaris Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:PII opened at $73.00 on Friday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $68.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.25. Polaris Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.14 and a 1 year high of $75.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 1.25.

Polaris (NYSE:PII - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.63 billion. Polaris had a positive return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 6.13%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.90) EPS. Polaris has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.600-1.700 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Polaris Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. Polaris's payout ratio is -34.69%.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc, founded in 1954 and headquartered in Medina, Minnesota, is a diversified manufacturer of powersports vehicles and related products. Initially gaining prominence with its snowmobiles, Polaris expanded its portfolio over the decades to include all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), side-by-side off-road vehicles, and motorcycles. The company's legacy in recreational and utility vehicle innovation stems from early engineering breakthroughs that established Polaris as a leading name in off-road mobility.

Today, Polaris offers a broad range of products under well-known brands such as Polaris RANGER and POLARIS SPORTSMAN for utility and recreation markets, Slingshot three-wheel roadsters for on-road enthusiasts, and the Indian Motorcycle brand for premium two-wheeled touring and cruiser segments.

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