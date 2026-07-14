Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $1.09 Billion Stake in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,369,400 shares of the Internet television network's stock after purchasing an additional 511,243 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.27% of Netflix worth $1,093,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NFLX. First Financial Corp IN raised its position in shares of Netflix by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 885.2% in the fourth quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 266 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 13,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and set a $115.00 target price (up from $103.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Citic Securities boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $112.51.

View Our Latest Analysis on NFLX

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 9,253 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $823,054.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 73,787 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,563,353.65. This trade represents a 11.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total value of $2,422,301.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 120,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,725,370.39. This represents a 18.42% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 899,839 shares of company stock valued at $80,141,661. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Netflix

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Positive Sentiment: Several analysts remain constructive on Netflix heading into earnings, with TD Cowen, JPMorgan, Wedbush and others pointing to solid profit growth, expanding ad revenue, better ad pricing and stronger content in the second half of the year. Article Title

Several analysts remain constructive on Netflix heading into earnings, with TD Cowen, JPMorgan, Wedbush and others pointing to solid profit growth, expanding ad revenue, better ad pricing and stronger content in the second half of the year. Positive Sentiment: Options traders are betting on a comeback quarter, suggesting some market participants expect Netflix to beat subdued expectations after the stock’s sharp decline and low valuation. Article Title

Options traders are betting on a comeback quarter, suggesting some market participants expect Netflix to beat subdued expectations after the stock’s sharp decline and low valuation. Positive Sentiment: Retail and value investors appear to be rotating back into NFLX because the shares have dropped to multi-year lows, making the stock look cheaper relative to growth and free-cash-flow potential. Article Title

Retail and value investors appear to be rotating back into NFLX because the shares have dropped to multi-year lows, making the stock look cheaper relative to growth and free-cash-flow potential. Neutral Sentiment: Netflix also announced an exclusive live stream of MLB’s Home Run Derby, reinforcing its push into live sports and event programming, but the near-term stock impact is likely limited unless it shows broader engagement benefits. Article Title

Netflix also announced an exclusive live stream of MLB’s Home Run Derby, reinforcing its push into live sports and event programming, but the near-term stock impact is likely limited unless it shows broader engagement benefits. Negative Sentiment: Some firms, including KeyBanc and Oppenheimer, trimmed price targets and warned the Q2 report may be only “largely in line,” reflecting lingering concerns about subscriber engagement, content costs and whether advertising can offset weaker sentiment. Article Title

Some firms, including KeyBanc and Oppenheimer, trimmed price targets and warned the Q2 report may be only “largely in line,” reflecting lingering concerns about subscriber engagement, content costs and whether advertising can offset weaker sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Multiple reports note that NFLX has fallen sharply from recent highs and that Wall Street expects a tough quarter, so expectations remain fragile and the stock could swing if results or guidance disappoint. Article Title

Netflix Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $73.83 on Tuesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.86 and a 12-month high of $127.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.38 and a 200-day moving average of $87.45. The company has a market capitalization of $310.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.52.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The firm's revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.61 EPS. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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