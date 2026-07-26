Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $11.20 Million Position in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. $BNL

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL - Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 612,896 shares of the company's stock after selling 52,073 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.32% of Broadstone Net Lease worth $11,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BNL. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 0.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 77,865 shares of the company's stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 0.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 89,265 shares of the company's stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 19,294 shares of the company's stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 8.2% during the second quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 12,754 shares of the company's stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadstone Net Lease Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE BNL opened at $22.37 on Friday. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.67 and a 1 year high of $23.10. The firm's 50-day moving average is $21.10 and its 200-day moving average is $19.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.41 and a beta of 0.94.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $121.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.84 million. Broadstone Net Lease has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.530-1.570 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Weiss Ratings raised Broadstone Net Lease from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup lowered Broadstone Net Lease from a "market perform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Citizens Jmp cut Broadstone Net Lease from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Broadstone Net Lease from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $21.70.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BNL

Broadstone Net Lease Profile

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc NYSE: BNL is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating single-tenant commercial properties under long-term net leases. The company specializes in acquiring properties that are leased to creditworthy tenants, allowing it to generate predictable, stable rental income while transferring most operating expenses and responsibilities to its lessees.

Broadstone Net Lease’s portfolio spans a variety of property types, including industrial facilities, distribution centers, manufacturing plants, life science and office buildings, and essential retail locations.

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