Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $1.41 Billion Position in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,803,408 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after selling 102,206 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for about 0.8% of Principal Financial Group Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Tesla worth $1,413,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Tesla alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Networth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial increased its position in shares of Tesla by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 75 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prism Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Tesla from an "underperform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Tesla in a research note on Thursday. They issued a "market perform" rating for the company. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $407.58.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Tesla

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of TSLA opened at $394.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 362.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.80. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $410.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $408.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $297.82 and a 1 year high of $498.83.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. Tesla's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.20, for a total value of $1,048,133.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 22,039 shares in the company, valued at $8,864,085.80. This represents a 10.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total value of $9,985,506.99. Following the sale, the director directly owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at $18,300,145.89. The trade was a 35.30% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,015 shares of company stock worth $12,383,640. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Tesla, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Tesla wasn't on the list.

While Tesla currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here