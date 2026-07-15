Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $341.18 Million Stock Position in Agree Realty Corporation $ADC

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC - Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,526,088 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 232,532 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 3.77% of Agree Realty worth $341,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Agree Realty by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,731,141 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,133,114,000 after acquiring an additional 84,568 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 14,094,952 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,015,324,000 after purchasing an additional 649,301 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,884,291 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $425,350,000 after purchasing an additional 91,766 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,299,172 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $237,639,000 after purchasing an additional 402,943 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,843,441 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $204,813,000 after purchasing an additional 826,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.83% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl acquired 750 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.09 per share, with a total value of $56,317.50. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 34,465 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,587,976.85. The trade was a 2.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard Agree purchased 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.41 per share, for a total transaction of $357,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman owned 90,512 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,463,461.92. The trade was a 5.85% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 19,045 shares of company stock worth $1,415,943. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Agree Realty Trading Down 0.7%

NYSE:ADC opened at $78.05 on Wednesday. Agree Realty Corporation has a 52 week low of $69.56 and a 52 week high of $82.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm's fifty day moving average is $75.44 and its 200-day moving average is $75.75. The firm has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.47.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 29.25%.The business had revenue of $211.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Agree Realty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.540-4.580 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Agree Realty Corporation will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.267 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. Agree Realty's dividend payout ratio is 172.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADC shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $77.00 to $82.50 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Agree Realty from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Agree Realty from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Agree Realty from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agree Realty presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $83.80.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ADC

Agree Realty Profile

Agree Realty Corporation NYSE: ADC is a publicly traded real estate investment trust headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Founded in 1971, the company converted to a REIT structure in 2013 and focuses on acquiring, developing and managing a diversified portfolio of retail properties under long-term, triple-net (NNN) leases. Its tenant roster spans national and regional retailers in sectors such as grocery, home improvement, convenience and specialty retail.

Agree Realty's primary business activities include sourcing and underwriting new property acquisitions, originating build-to-suit projects and executing value-add redevelopment programs.

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