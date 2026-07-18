Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $45.53 Million Stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. $BURL

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL - Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,930 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 6,095 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.22% of Burlington Stores worth $45,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BURL. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 110 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Reflection Asset Management acquired a new position in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 126 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter.

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Burlington Stores Price Performance

Shares of BURL stock opened at $344.91 on Friday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $240.49 and a 1 year high of $361.21. The firm's 50 day moving average is $320.75 and its 200-day moving average is $314.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.21. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 39.93%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. Burlington Stores's revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Burlington Stores has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.050-2.200 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 11.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BURL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $374.00 to $351.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $365.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen cut Burlington Stores from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $435.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $353.56.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BURL

Insider Activity

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 20,920 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.53, for a total transaction of $7,144,807.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 81,017 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,669,736.01. The trade was a 20.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Pasch sold 3,773 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.21, for a total value of $1,196,833.33. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 6,523 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,069,160.83. This represents a 36.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 28,714 shares of company stock valued at $9,661,022 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc is an American off-price retailer that sells apparel and home goods at discounted prices. The company's merchandise assortment includes clothing for women, men and children, plus baby products, footwear, accessories, beauty items, toys and home décor. Burlington's merchandising strategy focuses on offering branded and private-label goods at lower prices than traditional department stores by sourcing excess inventory, closeouts and opportunistic buys from manufacturers and other retailers.

The business traces its roots to the Burlington Coat Factory name established in the early 1970s and has since evolved into a broader off-price retailer that carries a wide range of seasonal and everyday merchandise.

See Also

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