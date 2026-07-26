Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $9.93 Million Stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ANIP

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP - Free Report) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,148 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock after buying an additional 20,679 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.58% of ANI Pharmaceuticals worth $9,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 2,613 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the second quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 19,408 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,086 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec raised its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 39,391 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 70.3% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 603 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at ANI Pharmaceuticals

In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Thomas Andrew Rowland sold 459 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.21, for a total value of $36,357.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 38,271 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,031,445.91. This represents a 1.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patrick D. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.63, for a total value of $806,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 38,432 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,098,772.16. This represents a 20.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 85,179 shares of company stock worth $6,722,596 over the last three months. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ANIP opened at $77.65 on Friday. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $62.60 and a one year high of $99.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.47.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.77. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The firm had revenue of $237.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $207.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. ANI Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.190-9.690 EPS. Research analysts predict that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Research downgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a "hold" rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings raised ANI Pharmaceuticals from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $105.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ANI Pharmaceuticals

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a United States–based specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of generic and branded prescription drugs. The company operates as an end-to-end provider, offering services that range from active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) production and formulation development to finished dosage form manufacturing and packaging.

ANI's product portfolio encompasses injectable and oral therapies across several therapeutic areas, including endocrinology, oncology, pain management and respiratory care.

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