Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Position in Vipshop Holdings Limited $VIPS

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS - Free Report) by 24.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,040,842 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 340,318 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.22% of Vipshop worth $16,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 3.2% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,308 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Arax Advisory Partners boosted its holdings in Vipshop by 96.8% during the fourth quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 1,407 shares of the technology company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Vipshop by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 63,826 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich grew its position in Vipshop by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 147,719 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ increased its stake in Vipshop by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ now owns 59,943 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 48.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VIPS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Vipshop from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Benchmark reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Vipshop in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Weiss Ratings cut Vipshop from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Bank of America restated an "underperform" rating on shares of Vipshop in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Vipshop from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $20.68.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Vipshop

Vipshop Price Performance

NYSE:VIPS opened at $14.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.67. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $12.65 and a 1 year high of $21.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.46.

Vipshop Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited NYSE: VIPS is a leading online discount retailer in China, offering high-quality branded products at competitive prices through a time-limited, flash-sales model. The company provides consumers with access to a rotating selection of merchandise, combining the excitement of limited-time offers with curated brand partnerships to drive customer engagement and loyalty.

Vipshop’s platform features a diverse range of product categories, including apparel, footwear, cosmetics, home furnishings, digital electronics and other lifestyle goods.

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