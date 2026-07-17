Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 4,840 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $RCL

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL - Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 292,729 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 4,840 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Royal Caribbean Cruises worth $80,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,063,000. Dougherty & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth $10,827,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 877,659 shares of the company's stock valued at $244,797,000 after acquiring an additional 201,014 shares during the last quarter. North Dakota State Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter valued at $2,424,000. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at $2,159,000. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company's stock.

Get RCL alerts: Sign Up

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE RCL opened at $294.45 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a one year low of $232.10 and a one year high of $366.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $78.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.76. The stock's 50-day moving average is $286.66 and its 200-day moving average is $288.91.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.40. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 45.25% and a net margin of 24.36%.The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. Royal Caribbean Cruises's quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.830-3.930 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 17.100-17.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 17.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Royal Caribbean Cruises's payout ratio is presently 36.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $350.00 to $337.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Mizuho set a $380.00 price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $321.00 to $309.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $346.80.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RCL

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises NYSE: RCL, operating as part of the Royal Caribbean Group, is a global cruise company that develops, markets and operates passenger cruise ships. The company operates multiple consumer-facing cruise brands that offer short- and long-duration itineraries and a range of onboard experiences. Its core activities include itineraries and voyage operations, guest services and hospitality, onboard food and beverage, entertainment and recreation programming, and the commercial activities needed to sell and support cruises through both direct and travel‑agent channels.

Royal Caribbean's ships serve a broad set of geographies worldwide, regularly deploying vessels in the Caribbean, North America (including Alaska), Europe, Asia, Australia and South America.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Royal Caribbean Cruises, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Royal Caribbean Cruises wasn't on the list.

While Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here