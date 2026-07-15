Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 557,221 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 8,047 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Analog Devices worth $177,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 13.3% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 176.6% during the first quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 98,279 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $31,223,000 after buying an additional 62,747 shares during the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the first quarter worth about $247,000. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 9.6% in the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Diversify Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at about $1,213,000. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company's stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $365.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen raised Analog Devices from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, May 24th. Arete Research raised Analog Devices from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $389.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Analog Devices from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $441.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ADI

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.75, for a total value of $3,897,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 137,538 shares in the company, valued at $53,605,435.50. This trade represents a 6.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 17,594 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.00, for a total value of $7,354,292.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 56,332 shares of the company's stock, valued at $23,546,776. The trade was a 23.80% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 103,858 shares of company stock worth $42,062,730. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADI opened at $392.70 on Wednesday. The company's 50 day moving average is $408.30 and its 200-day moving average is $355.31. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $218.37 and a 12-month high of $445.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $191.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.51 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. Analog Devices has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.450 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 2nd. Analog Devices's payout ratio is presently 65.38%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Analog Devices, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Analog Devices wasn't on the list.

While Analog Devices currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here