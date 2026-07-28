Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Position in Sylvamo Corporation $SLVM

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Sylvamo Corporation (NYSE:SLVM - Free Report) by 23.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,181 shares of the company's stock after selling 49,268 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.41% of Sylvamo worth $6,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Sylvamo by 171.2% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 564 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Sylvamo by 222.8% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 765 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sylvamo in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Sylvamo in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sylvamo by 162.7% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 838 shares of the company's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lizanne M. Bruce sold 1,230 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.70, for a total transaction of $51,291.00. Following the sale, the director owned 14,475 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $603,607.50. The trade was a 7.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company's stock.

Sylvamo Trading Down 1.6%

NYSE:SLVM opened at $37.65 on Tuesday. Sylvamo Corporation has a 1 year low of $35.53 and a 1 year high of $56.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.87.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.28). Sylvamo had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 3.11%.The company had revenue of $755.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $740.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Sylvamo's revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sylvamo Corporation will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sylvamo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.8%. Sylvamo's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on SLVM. Bank of America restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Sylvamo in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Sylvamo from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered Sylvamo from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings cut Sylvamo from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Sylvamo from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Sylvamo currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $47.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Sylvamo

Sylvamo Company Profile

Sylvamo Corporation, trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker SLVM, is a leading global producer of uncoated freesheet paper. The company was established in October 2021 through a spin-off from International Paper, creating an independent entity focused exclusively on the development, manufacturing and marketing of high-quality uncoated paper products. Headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, Sylvamo draws on decades of industry experience inherited from its predecessor, positioning itself to meet evolving customer needs in paper-based communications and packaging applications.

The company’s core product portfolio includes office and digital print papers, direct mail and marketing materials, catalog and commercial printing papers, and a range of specialty and value-added grades.

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