Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 12,400 Shares of Canadian National Railway Company $CNI

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI - Free Report) TSE: CNR by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,100 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 12,400 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.'s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $10,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CNI. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 19,809 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 7,233 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Patten Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 8,326 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNI has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. National Bank Financial set a $124.00 price objective on Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Evercore raised Canadian National Railway from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $132.12.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Canadian National Railway this week:

Positive Sentiment: CNI posted second-quarter earnings of $2.08 per share, well above the $1.39 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 11.3% year over year, signaling stronger operational performance. Article Title

CNI posted second-quarter earnings of $2.08 per share, well above the $1.39 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 11.3% year over year, signaling stronger operational performance. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its 2026 guidance and increased its volume outlook, which suggests management expects demand trends and network utilization to remain supportive. Article Title

The company raised its 2026 guidance and increased its volume outlook, which suggests management expects demand trends and network utilization to remain supportive. Positive Sentiment: CN also announced a quarterly dividend of C$0.915 per share, reinforcing its capital-return profile for income-focused investors. Article Title

CN also announced a quarterly dividend of C$0.915 per share, reinforcing its capital-return profile for income-focused investors. Positive Sentiment: CN and Union Pacific announced an agreement to improve North American rail connectivity, which could create new cross-border service opportunities and expand customer access. Article Title

Canadian National Railway Stock Down 0.8%

NYSE CNI opened at $129.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock's 50 day moving average is $120.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.64. The company has a market capitalization of $78.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.96. Canadian National Railway Company has a 1-year low of $90.74 and a 1-year high of $131.55.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI - Get Free Report) TSE: CNR last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.11. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 27.22%.The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The company's revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway Company will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be given a $0.915 dividend. This represents a $3.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. Canadian National Railway's dividend payout ratio is 48.55%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company NYSE: CNI is a Class I freight railway that operates an integrated rail network across Canada and the United States. Headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, CN provides long-haul freight transportation and related logistics services that connect major ports, industrial centers and inland markets throughout North America. Its transcontinental system enables cross-border movement of goods and supports supply chains that span coast-to-coast in Canada and into the central and eastern United States.

CN's core business is the railborne transportation of a broad mix of commodities, including intermodal container traffic, forest and paper products, grain and other agricultural products, metallurgical and industrial products, petroleum and chemical products, coal and automotive shipments.

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