Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 134,866 Shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. $STRL

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL - Free Report) by 40.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 202,157 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 134,866 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.66% of Sterling Infrastructure worth $82,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. World Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 2.4% during the first quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 870 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 3.6% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 686 shares of the construction company's stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the construction company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 128 shares of the construction company's stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 397 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $950.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have given a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $720.67.

View Our Latest Report on Sterling Infrastructure

Sterling Infrastructure Trading Down 4.1%

NASDAQ STRL opened at $641.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $804.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $553.58. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $230.00 and a 12 month high of $1,005.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.37, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.83.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The construction company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.29 by $1.30. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 35.64%. The firm had revenue of $825.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Sterling Infrastructure has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.400-19.050 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 18.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sterling Infrastructure news, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $888.00, for a total value of $2,220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 28,137 shares in the company, valued at $24,985,656. This represents a 8.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 50,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.57, for a total value of $24,878,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 290,593 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $144,590,359.01. This represents a 14.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Sterling Infrastructure

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc NASDAQ: STRL is a diversified manufacturer and distributor of essential infrastructure products serving municipal, utility and industrial customers across North America. Through its network of wholly owned subsidiaries, the company designs, engineers and produces a wide range of cast and fabricated solutions tailored to the needs of the waterworks, natural gas, telecommunications, electric, traffic safety and parks & recreation markets.

The company's product portfolio encompasses ductile iron and composite fittings, valve boxes, manhole frames and covers, water and gas meter sets, street light poles and mounting accessories, traffic sign posts with breakaway systems, bollards and related system components.

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