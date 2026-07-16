Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 666,423 Shares of Kilroy Realty Corporation $KRC

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC - Free Report) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,562,243 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 666,423 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 3.92% of Kilroy Realty worth $128,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $340,131,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,841,917 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $203,514,000 after buying an additional 67,546 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,578,185 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $151,178,000 after buying an additional 15,193 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 3.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,149,816 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $133,080,000 after buying an additional 115,047 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 34,820.2% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,756,598 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $103,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.22% of the company's stock.

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Kilroy Realty Stock Up 1.2%

Kilroy Realty stock opened at $39.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 1.12. Kilroy Realty Corporation has a 1-year low of $27.36 and a 1-year high of $45.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.30). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 19.59%.The business had revenue of $270.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Kilroy Realty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.490-3.630 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty Corporation will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kilroy Realty Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. Kilroy Realty's dividend payout ratio is presently 118.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kilroy Realty news, President Justin William Smart sold 10,848 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total value of $419,926.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 519,872 shares in the company, valued at $20,124,245.12. This trade represents a 2.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jolie A. Hunt sold 15,800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total value of $597,082.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 13,892 shares in the company, valued at $524,978.68. This trade represents a 53.21% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,648 shares of company stock worth $1,120,958. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Kilroy Realty from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Evercore raised Kilroy Realty from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Kilroy Realty from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $37.87.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation NYSE: KRC is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and management of high‐quality office and mixed‐use properties along the U.S. West Coast. The company's portfolio encompasses major urban markets including Los Angeles, San Diego, the San Francisco Bay Area and Seattle. Kilroy Realty targets properties in transit‐oriented submarkets, blending workplace space with retail, residential and hospitality amenities to create vibrant, walkable neighborhoods.

Founded in the mid‐20th century by members of the Kilroy family, the company evolved from a regional landlord into one of the leading West Coast office landlords.

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