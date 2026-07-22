Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 93,348 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. $HST

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST - Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,035,993 shares of the company's stock after selling 93,348 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.15% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $19,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HST. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 80.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,800 shares of the company's stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 10,618 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 24.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,209,534 shares of the company's stock worth $74,027,000 after buying an additional 1,019,345 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 6.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 18,879 shares of the company's stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 413.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,718 shares of the company's stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 58,579 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $1,288,738.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 697,658 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,348,476. This trade represents a 7.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Argus set a $27.00 price target on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $24.20.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 1.6%

NASDAQ:HST opened at $24.44 on Wednesday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $15.11 and a one year high of $25.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 7.91 and a quick ratio of 7.91. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $23.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.09.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.31. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Host Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.16 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Host Hotels & Resorts's dividend payout ratio is presently 54.42%.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and managing premium lodging properties. The company's portfolio predominantly comprises luxury and upper-upscale hotels and resorts operated under leading global brands. Through strategic acquisitions, dispositions and capital investments, Host Hotels & Resorts seeks to enhance long-term value by aligning property-level operating performance with broader market trends in hospitality demand.

The company's holdings span major urban, resort and conference destinations across North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

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